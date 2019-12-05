CEBCO selected for Ohio Healthy Worksite Award

COLUMBUS — The Healthy Business Council of Ohio will recognize Ohio employers for healthy worksite practices during the 16th annual Healthy Worksite Awards presentation in January.

Among the recipients to be honored is the County Employee Benefits Consortium of Ohio, which includes Shelby County. Commissioner Tony Bornhorst serves on the board.

NK Parts Industries Inc, is also a Gold recipient.

The Healthy Worksite Award recognizes Ohio employers who demonstrate a commitment to employee wellness through comprehensive worksite health promotion and wellness programs. Applicants are scored on the extent their wellness programs facilitate and encourage employee health, enhance productivity and ensure a healthy work environment.

“It’s a true honor to be among the recipients across the state of Ohio for this award,” Tori Sinclair, CEBCO wellness coordinator, said. “It’s a pleasure to be recognized for the effort that not only I have given to this program but so many others in the counties we serve have devoted their time to since we began our wellness focus eight years ago.”

All applications were reviewed and evaluated using objective criteria. Three levels of high achievement were awarded in 2019 — Gold, Silver and Bronze. Other applicants, who meet basic criteria, received a Recognition award. CEBCO will receive a Gold-level award.

“This year’s application was more comprehensive than past years as we worked to better align our assessment with the CDC Worksite Health Scorecard so worksites could more effectively become competitive with national trends in workplace wellbeing programming,” Healthy Worksite Award Co-Chair Annie Laurie Cadmus said. “Worksites who are recognized this year should be especially proud of their accomplishments knowing they have provided their employees with nationally competitive and well-rounded programming that supports healthy lifestyles.”

The online award application is available to all Ohio-based worksites from mid-August through late-October each year. While the 2019 application deadline has passed, Cadmus stressed that the HBCO would like to encourage all worksites, large and small, public and private, for profit and nonprofit, to consider applying for the Healthy Worksite Award in 2020.

The awards ceremony will be held at 12:30 p.m. Jan. 23, 2020, at the Nationwide Hotel and Conference Center in Columbus as part of the Health Action Council 2020 Annual Columbus Symposium. The symposium features national experts on health reform, health care systems and health benefits. The public is invited to register for this event at the Health Action Council website.

2019 Healthy Worksite Award recipients

Small Employers (fewer than 300 employees)

American Heart Association (Gold)

Athens City-County Health Department (Gold)

Beckett Air (Gold)

Casto Management Services (Silver)

Certified Angus Beef (Gold)

City of Marysville (Silver)

City of Mason (Gold)

City of Medina (Gold)

Community Action Wayne/Medina (Silver)

County Employee Benefits Consortium of Ohio (Gold)

Excelas, LLC (Gold)

Greater Columbus Convention Center (Gold)

HKM Direct Market Communications (Gold)

KDM Signs, Inc. (Silver)

Lake Shore Cryotronics, Inc. (Gold)

Lifebanc (Bronze)

LifeCare Alliance (Gold)

MarshBerry (Gold)

McGohan Brabender (Gold)

Medina County Health Department (Silver)

NSI Crankshaft (Bronze)

Paymax Services, Inc. (Silver)

Pickaway County Commissioners (Gold)

Rocky River City School District (Gold)

State and Federal Communications, Inc (Bronze)

Think Patented (Gold)

VANTAGE Aging (Bronze)

WBC Group (Gold)

Medium Employers (300-1,000 employees)

American Fine Sinter Co., Ltd. (Silver)

American Showa, Inc. (Gold)

Ashland University (Silver)

Automated Packaging Systems (Silver)

Cavaliers Holdings, LLC (Silver)

City of Dublin (Gold)

City of Kettering (Silver)

City of Mansfield (Gold)

Cleveland Clinic Medina Hospital (Silver)

Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority (Bronze)

Equity Trust (Gold)

Famous Enterprises (Bronze)

Fechheimer Brothers Co. (Recognized)

Formica Corporation (Gold)

Foundation Software / Payroll4Construction.com (Silver)

Franklin International (Gold)

Fulton County Health Center (Gold)

Grand Lake Health System (Bronze)

Hylant Group (Silver)

Jarrett (Recognized)

John Carroll University (Gold)

MillerCoors Trenton Brewery (Gold)

MRI Software LLC (Gold)

MS Consultants, Inc. (Silver)

NK Parts Industries Inc (Gold)

Owens Corning Newark Plant (Gold)

ProVia (Gold)

SOPREMA, Inc (Bronze)

SumiRiko Ohio, Inc. (Gold)

The Wesley Communities (Silver)

Union County Commissioners Office (Silver)

Van Wert Health (Silver)

Wayne HealthCare (Silver)

Wood County Hospital (Gold)

Large Employers (1,001 or more employees)

Akron Children’s Hospital (Gold)

Alliance Data (Silver)

Ashtabula County Medical Center (Gold)

Battelle (Gold)

Cardinal Health At Home Solutions (Silver)

Case Western Reserve University (Gold)

Central Ohio Transit Authority (Gold)

Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center (Gold)

Cincinnati Public Schools (Silver)

City of Cincinnati (Gold)

City of Columbus (Gold)

City of Dayton (Silver)

Cleveland State University (Gold)

Columbus City Schools Wellness Initiative (Gold)

Columbus State Community College (Bronze)

Dayton Children’s Hospital (Gold)

Dublin City Schools (Gold)

Emerson (Gold)

Franklin County Cooperative (Gold)

GE Aviation (Gold)

Genesis Healthcare System (Gold)

Grange Insurance (Gold)

Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (Silver)

Hilliard City Schools (Silver)

Huntington National Bank (Gold)

Kent State University (Gold)

Kettering Health Network (Gold)

Mercy Medical Center (Gold)

Miami University (Silver)

Midwest Motor Supply Co DBA Kimball Midwest (Recognized)

Montgomery County (Gold)

Nationwide Children’s Hospital (Gold)

Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company (Gold)

Ohio Department of Health (Silver)

Ohio University (Gold)

OhioHealth (Gold)

Premier Health (Gold)

Rudolph Libbe Group (Bronze)

Southern Ohio Medical Center (Gold)

The MetroHealth System (Gold)

The University of Toledo (Bronze)

TimkenSteel Corporation (Bronze)

TriHealth (Gold)

TS Tech Americas, Inc. (Bronze)

University of Cincinnati Be Well UC (Silver)

Westfield (Gold)

Worthington Industries (Gold)

Xavier University (Gold)

Youngstown State University (Gold)