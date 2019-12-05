Rollover crash

A dog is carried away from a rollover accident at mile marker 87 on I-75. The crash occurred around 10 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5. The vehicle rolled over after making contact with a car. Failure to keep a safe distance is believed to be the cause of the accident. No one was injured. The Ohio State Patrol is investigating.
