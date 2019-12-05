Rollover crash

A dog is carried away from a rollover accident at mile marker 87 on I-75. The crash occurred around 10 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5. The vehicle rolled over after making contact with a car. Failure to keep a safe distance is believed to be the cause of the accident. No one was injured. The Ohio State Patrol is investigating.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/12/web1_SDN120719Rollover2.jpg A dog is carried away from a rollover accident at mile marker 87 on I-75. The crash occurred around 10 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5. The vehicle rolled over after making contact with a car. Failure to keep a safe distance is believed to be the cause of the accident. No one was injured. The Ohio State Patrol is investigating. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/12/web1_SDN120719Rollover1.jpg A dog is carried away from a rollover accident at mile marker 87 on I-75. The crash occurred around 10 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5. The vehicle rolled over after making contact with a car. Failure to keep a safe distance is believed to be the cause of the accident. No one was injured. The Ohio State Patrol is investigating. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News