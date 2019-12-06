125 years

Friday, December 6, 1894

The contract for the work on the construction of the children’s home was let by the county commissioners last night. The cut-stone work went to the Modern Construction Co., of Bowling Green, for $830. The tin, slate and galvanized iron work was awarded to George Weber, of Columbus, for $2,197, and the balance of the work to Joseph Altenbach of this city. It is estimated that the entire cost of the home will be about $2,000 less than the estimate made by the architect.

100 years ago

Friday, December 6, 1919

The committee on reorganization of the Fort Loramie Railroad Co. reports that one-half the stock, amounting to $14,000 has been sold. The committee notes that developments for the future of the railroad have been very favorable.

———

I. Rosenthal, of Sidney, has been appointed chairman for Shelby County of the American Jewish Relief committee to provide aid for suffering Jewish families in Eastern Europe.

75 years ago

Friday, December 6, 1944

The auditorium of the First Methodist Church was crowded to capacity last night, when the combined choirs of the city’s churches presented Handel’s “The Messiah,” under the sponsorship of the Sidney Music Club. The group of some 250 voices was directed by Mrs. G.U. Rhees.

———

Shelby County’s war bond salesmen initiated an offensive of their own over the weekend, when they swelled the total amount of subscriptions to $1,353,462, according to reports compiled at campaign headquarters.

50 years ago

Friday, December 6, 1969

The Sidney library, known since 1958 as the Amos Memorial Public Library, started out a 100 years ago today (Dec. 4) as the Sidney Lyceum and Library Association. Trustees of the newly formed society found a home for the library in a room of the E.P. Stowell home, which was on North Ohio Avenue at the location of the present post office. During the past 20 years, the library has established three branches. The first was at Anna with Mrs. Rosa Philips as librarian started in the 1950’s; the Jackson Center branch with Mrs. Claude Heintz, as librarian in 1956 and more recently in 1968, the Botkins branch with Mrs. Martha King as librarian.

25 years ago

Friday, December 6, 1994

A committee looking into the idea of a “one-stop” social services building in Shelby County voted Thursday afternoon to hire Freytag and Associates of Sidney for architectural services. Committee members looking into the proposed project include managers of the agencies that would be in the new building housing the Department of Human Services, Children Services Board, the Community Action Commission, Jobs Training Partnership Act and the Ohio Bureau of Employment Services.

———

Sketch: The nativity scene is depicted in this drawing by Laura Glazier of Houston, a seventh grader at Sidney Christian School. There are now 19 days left before Christmas.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

