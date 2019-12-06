State bound

Rodney New, of Anna, attaches Christmas lights to a rocket in front of Rachel’s Cakes on Wednesday, Dec. 4. The rocket is in addition to writing in the window of Rachel’s Cakes that states, “We want a sweet victory.” New’s wife, Rachel New, owns the bakery and has two nephews, Grant Spangler and Carson Spangler, who are on the Anna football team that will play in the Division VI state final at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6 in Canton. Visit sidneydailynews.com later today for a recap of Anna’s state championship game.

Rodney New, of Anna, attaches Christmas lights to a rocket in front of Rachel’s Cakes on Wednesday, Dec. 4. The rocket is in addition to writing in the window of Rachel’s Cakes that states, “We want a sweet victory.” New’s wife, Rachel New, owns the bakery and has two nephews, Grant Spangler and Carson Spangler, who are on the Anna football team that will play in the Division VI state final at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6 in Canton. Visit sidneydailynews.com later today for a recap of Anna’s state championship game. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/12/web1_SDN120619AnnaRockets.jpg Rodney New, of Anna, attaches Christmas lights to a rocket in front of Rachel’s Cakes on Wednesday, Dec. 4. The rocket is in addition to writing in the window of Rachel’s Cakes that states, “We want a sweet victory.” New’s wife, Rachel New, owns the bakery and has two nephews, Grant Spangler and Carson Spangler, who are on the Anna football team that will play in the Division VI state final at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6 in Canton. Visit sidneydailynews.com later today for a recap of Anna’s state championship game. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News