Sidney Apostic Temple to host blood drive Dec. 12

SIDNEY — Community members can help save lives this holiday season by donating at the Sidney Apostolic Temple community blood drive Thursday, Dec. 12, from 3 to 7 p.m. at 210 S. Pomeroy Ave.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the blood donor winter scarf. Donors can make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220.

The holiday season and the arrival of winter weather presents many challenges to the area blood supply. Anyone who must miss an appointment to donate is asked to reschedule as soon as possible.

Many CBC community blood drives now include the opportunity to donate platelets and plasma, which are critical for the treatment of cancer, trauma, transplant and burn patients. Donors with blood types A, AB or B positive are in high demand.

Individuals can find out more at www.GivingBlood.org or talk to an apheresis specialist at 937-461-3220.