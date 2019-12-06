Hugo and Thelma Meyer Scholarship established

FORT LORAMIE — The family of the late Hugo and Thelma Meyer of Fort Loramie have created a scholarship fund to carry on their legacy of community involvement. The scholarship will be awarded annually to Fort Loramie graduating seniors beginning in 2020.

“Mom and Dad were hardworking, faith-filled, conscientious, family-oriented and community minded,” said their daughter Nancy Skolnicki, of Tipp City. “They would be pleased to see a scholarship created that would enable a student, with similar values, to further their education and become the best person they can be.

The Meyers raised 11 children on a farm near Fort Loramie. Hugo, who died in 1997, farmed and used the GI Bill to take business and agriculture classes, earning the equivalent of an Associates degree. Thelma was a homemaker who attended Firt Loramie schools until her sophomore year, when her family moved and she graduated from Minster High School. She passed away earlier this year.

The Hugo and Thelma Meyer Memorial Scholarship Fund was established through the Fort Loramie Education Foundation and is administered by the Community Foundation of Shelby County. Applicants must have been enrolled at Fort Loramie High School for four years and plan to pursue a vocational certificate, associates degree or bachelors degree the following fall. Applications for the $1,000 scholarship are available through the Fort Loramie Education Foundation.