Commissioners award bid for jail intake area addition project

SIDNEY – The Shelby County commissioners awarded the bid for the jail intake area addition project to Brumbaugh Construction, Inc. for $1,329,150 among other actions during recent meetings.

On Oct. 22 the commissioners transferred $152,609.64 sales tax revenue from the General Fund to the Engineer’s Fund and transferred $152,609.64 sales tax revenue from the General Fund to the Capital Improvement Fund.

They also released $25,000 in permissive license fees to village of Jackson Center.

The commissioners opened five bids for the jail intake area addition project on Oct. 22 and took them under advisement. They approved Brumbaugh Construction for the project on Oct. 29.

The commissioners approved payment of weekly expenditures totaling $1,284,711.19 on Oct. 24, approved payment of weekly expenditures totaling $437,849.03 on Oct. 31, approved payment of weekly expenditures totaling $495,880.32 on Nov. 7 and approved payment of weekly expenditures totaling $535,697.18 on Nov. 14.

On Nov. 21 the commissioners transferred $153,339.83 sales tax revenue from the General Fund to the Engineer’s Fund and transferred $153,339.82 sales tax revenue from the General Fund to the Capital Improvement Fund. They also approved payment of weekly expenditures totaling $1,546,949.97.

The commissioners approved payment of weekly expenditures totaling $804,899.43 on Nov. 26. They also opened 11 bids for the Jackson, Washington and College street improvements Community Development Block Grant project and took them under advisement.