Jackson Center blood drive set for Dec. 11

JACKSON CENTER—Help save lives this holiday season by donating at the Jackson Center High School community blood drive Wednesday, Dec. 11, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the gym, 204 Linden St. The blood drive is open to all eligible students, faculty, staff, parents and community members. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the cozy Blood Donor Winter Scarf. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220.

The holiday season and the arrival of winter weather presents many challenges to the area blood supply. If you must miss an appointment to donate, please reschedule as soon as you can.

Many CBC community blood drives now include the opportunity to donate platelets and plasma, which are critical for the treatment of cancer, trauma, transplant, and burn patients. Donors with blood types A, AB, or B positive are in high demand. Find out more at www.GivingBlood.org or talk to an apheresis specialist at 937-461-3220.