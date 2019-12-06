Minster announces Christmas Tour of Homes

MINSTER — The Minster Historical Society has announced their Christmas Tour of Homes to be held Sunday, Dec. 8, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. The self-guided tour will include live entertainment, refreshments, and six decorated homes in Minster. There will also be small historical displays along the way.

This year’s participants are Nancy and Tim Jay, Sheri and Marc Kogge, Jenna and Andy Schmitmeyer, Anne and Dave Puthoff, Miami & Erie B&B, and Ann and Ken Meyer.

Tickets are available at Sara Paper, Emmy’s Bridal and the Minster Historical Museum during regular business hours. They can also be reserved on the Minster Historical Society’s website, www.minsterhistoricalsociety.com.