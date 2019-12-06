An old-fashioned meal

Attending the 46th annual Williamsburg Christmas Fare are, left to right, Peggy Bensman and Laura Paulus, both of Minster, Laura Gusching, 15, daughter of Lynn and Don Gusching, and Aubrey Turner, 15, both of Fort Loramie, daughter of Brad and Andrea Turner, Jeanette Weaver and Lois Heyne, both of Minster. Gusching and Turner were servers. The dinner was presented by the Fort Loramie Historical Association at the Wilderness Trail Museum on Thursday, Dec. 6. Roast turkey, giblet gravy and chestnut stuffing were some of the foods served at the meal.

