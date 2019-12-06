Board of Building Cope Appeals denies contractor’s appeal

SIDNEY — The Board of Building Cope Appeals denied a heating and air conditioning contractor’s appeal after his registration with the city of Sidney had been revoked. The board’s new chair and vice chair positions were also elected during the Nov. 25 meeting.

The board considered the request of Tim Monfort dba Monfort Heating & Air Conditioning to appeal the building inspector’s Oct. 25 decision to revoke his contractor registration.

According to the Board of Building Cope Appeals meeting’s minutes, Charles Street resident Mike Brecount and South Miami Street resident John Burnside, both former Monfort Heating & Air Conditioning customers, attended the meeting and shared their negative experiences as customers with the board.

It was revealed Monfort, who was not present at the meeting, had not obtained permits for four recent jobs he was hired to perform. Attendees also discussed Monfort’s history of not obtaining permits, registering as a contractor with the city of Sidney and lack of finishing the work he was hired to do in a timely manner, as well as his angry temperament when confronted about issues. It was also noted Monfort has various complaints against him through the Better Business Bureau.

Burnside said, after numerous requests, Monfort took over a year to install the programmable thermostat at his home. Burnside questioned if Monfort’s registration could be revoked in the city of Troy, as well. He was told the Building Board of Appeals could not make decisions for other cities, but if someone other than a board member wanted to pass along the information to Troy, they could do so.

Monfort’s appeal was denied, and the recommendation of Building Inspector Dave Brulport was granted to revoke Monfort’s contractor registration until Jan. 1, 2021. At that time, if he reapplies, his case and application will be reviewed, according to board minutes.

Some discussion ensued about requiring Monfort to address the board, if he reapplies in January 2021, that he would comply with city ordinances and prove compliant procedures to the city, due to his track history. The consensus of the board was to address Monfort’s application if or when he re-registers in 2021.

In other business, Michael Goubeaux was elected as the new board chair and Tom Martin was elected as the vice chair.

By Sheryl Roadcap sroadcap@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.