On the agendas

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a regular meeting on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at 6:30 p.m in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers.

There will be presentations on the website and social media updates and the city’s open finance website, which contains Sidney’s financial data and charts online.

Council will be introduced to five ordinances, and they are:

• To assess the cost of weed cutting and removal of litter or junk on private property;

• To make supplemental appropriations for 2019;

• To make an appropriation for expenditures for the year ending on Dec. 31, 2019;

• To amend sections of an ordinance regarding employees policies, procedures and regulations;

• To amend sections of an ordinance regarding employees’ pay classification plan and pay tables for 2020 and declaring it an emergency so that it will take effect immediately.

There will be a public hearing and an introduction of an ordinance to rezone two properties on behalf of the Shelby County Veterans Services from an R-3, multi-family residence district to B-5, court square business district. The property on the east side of West Avenue is a parking facility for Job and Family Services.

Council is expected to adopt four resolutions, and they are:

• To authorize the transfer of CDBG Economic Development Revolving Loan funds to the CDBG Formula Allocation fund;

• To authorize City Manager Mark Cundiff to enter into an agreement with the Shelby County Public Defender Commission;

• To reappoint Don Boerger to the Enterprise Zone Tax Incentive Negotiation Team;

• To appoint Heather Dunn to the Sidney Planning Commission.

There will also be a discussion for the next steps for the fire levy.

Upper Valley Board of Education

PIQUA — The Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education will meet Tuesday, Dec. 10, at 7 p.m. in the Adams Board Room.

Items on the agenda include approving donations, approving out-of-district learning experiences, approving the adult division student catalog and personnel items.

Jackson Center Council

JACKSON CENTER — Jackson Center Village Council will meet Monday, Dec. 9, at 7 p.m. in council chambers.

Items on the agenda include ordinances dealing the adjusting electric service rates provided by the village, a contract for furnishing fire protection to a territory outside the village limits, make appropriations for the year ending Dec. 31, 2020 and make adjustments in the 2019 appropriations. Two resolutions along with committee, department and administrative reports will also be reviewed.

Fairlawn Board of Education

SIDNEY — Fairlawn Local School District Board of Education will meet Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 5 p.m. in the Workforce Hangar (library).

Items on the agenda include setting the reorganizational meeting for 2020, employment, resignations, service contracts, accepting donations and approve after-school tutoring.

Botkins Board of Education

BOTKINS — The Botkins Local School District Board of Education will meet Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 7 p.m. in the high school media center.

Items on the agenda include setting the January board meeting and reorganizational meeting; approve donations; approve volunteer girls basketball coach; hiring personnel and holding an executive session.

Sidney Tree Board

SIDNEY — The Sidney Tree Board will hold a regular meeting on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at 4 p.m in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers.

The board will discuss the 2019 city tree sale, contractor tree removals, potential 2020 Tree City USA updates, the upcoming Ohio Tree Care Conference at the Dayton Convention Center in February and the November/December 2019 Tree City USA Bulletin.