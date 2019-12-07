125 years

Saturday, December 7, 1894

The people of Sidney, municipal officials, county officers, private citizens and especially members of young people’s groups in the local churches are earnestly called to meet Sunday afternoon in the United Presbyterian Church to consider the duties, facts and forces of Christian citizenship.

100 years ago

Saturday, December 7, 1919

William Quinn has accepted a position in the office of the Peerless Bread Machine Co.

———

Members of city council at their meeting last night tabled indefinitely action on an ordinance changing the location of the city market. In another action, a committee of Hewitt, Loudenback and Baker was named to meet with the school board to see what can be done about extending East Avenue through to North Street, and also about running the street through the Wagner property to Poplar Street.

75 years ago

Saturday, December 7, 1944

Roy Linn, Ray Eustache, Art McCoy, Frank Umstead, and Kenneth Ball, winners of a war bond contest conducted among employees of The Sidney Machine Tool Co., were guests of the U.S. Navy over the weekend for an inspection tour of the giant Naval exhibition at the Navy Pier in Chicago.

———

Representative Roy Harmony will give a review of the Anthony Wayne Parkway proposal at the regular monthly meeting of the Sidney Retail Merchants association on Monday evening. Harmony is a member of the committee named to make suggestions for the historic parkway trail which will include Fort Loramie.

50 years ago

Saturday, December 7, 1969

Archbishop Paul Liebold of the Cincinnati archdiocese will bless the new St. Michael parish hall in Fort Loramie. The 9,480 square foot building cost approximately $166,000, according to Father Brucker. It is designed to house numerous church-related and other activities including dinners.

———

Sidney’s wrestling combination made one of its most impressive debuts on Thursday evening, when it treated Versailles Tigers to a 44-8 setback, on the local mat. Under the tutelage of Coach Lewis Blackford, the local crew took every match – a record in the Sidney sports annals of the sport, which was introduced here a number of years back.

25 years ago

Saturday, December 7, 1994

With the company’s sales growing not only in the United States, but also internationally, the new president of Gilardi’s Frozen Foods sees a bright future ahead for the local company. When John Parr was named president of Gilardi’s Frozen Foods in June, he brought about 30 years of experience in the frozen pizza business.

———

Sketch: Christmas ornaments and holly lend a decorative touch to this Christmas message by Kristi Cantrell, a freshman at Houston High School. There are now 18 days left before Christmas.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

