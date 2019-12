Van Buren Township firefighters spray water on a large vehicle fire. The vehicle was parked next to a house at 10552 State Route 119 at around 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8. The Anna fire department and Anna rescue also responded to the fire.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News