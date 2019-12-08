A helping hand

Mayson Felts, left, 6, of Botkins, son of Robert and Karen Felts, hands a hat to Sidney Police Chief Will Balling during Shop With a Cop on Sunday, Dec. 8. Children from every school in Shelby County were picked out for a total of 83 kids were given $125 for clothes and $25 for toys. All village police, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol were invited to help the kids pick out items at Walmart.
Mayson Felts, left, 6, of Botkins, son of Robert and Karen Felts, hands a hat to Sidney Police Chief Will Balling during Shop With a Cop on Sunday, Dec. 8. Children from every school in Shelby County were picked out for a total of 83 kids were given $125 for clothes and $25 for toys. All village police, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol were invited to help the kids pick out items at Walmart.