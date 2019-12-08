A helping hand

Mayson Felts, left, 6, of Botkins, son of Robert and Karen Felts, hands a hat to Sidney Police Chief Will Balling during Shop With a Cop on Sunday, Dec. 8. Children from every school in Shelby County were picked out for a total of 83 kids were given $125 for clothes and $25 for toys. All village police, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol were invited to help the kids pick out items at Walmart.

