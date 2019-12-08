Santa comes to Shelby County

The Senior Center Singers perform in a holiday concert at the Sidney-Shelby County Senior Center on Friday, Dec. 6. Cookies and drinks were served at the event.

People file down a table loaded with food during the third annual Trinity Church of the Brethren Community Christmas Dinner on Saturday, Dec. 7. The meal was free and open to the public. Live music was performed after the meal.

Mascots do battle while raiding a cart full of donated toys during the Salvation Army’s toy drive in front of Walmart on Friday, Dec. 6. The toys will go to the Salvation Army’s Christmas Clearinghouse which supports Shelby County kids with toys and food. Mascots that took part included Scarfie, Safety Pup, Sparky, McGruff, Chickelee and Daren the DARE Lion.

Lealah Ross, 6, gets help from her dad, Jeff Ross, both of Sidney, in decorating a candy house at the Shelby County Historical Society’s Christmas of Yesteryear on Saturday, Dec. 7. Lealah is also the daughter of Kandi Ross.

Waylon Hopper, left, 5, of Sidney, son of Cassie Elliot, watches a train set with his grandma, Terri Waddell, of Houston, at the Shelby County Historical Society’s Christmas of Yesteryear on Saturday, Dec. 7

Marjorie Brackney, 93, of Port Jefferson, tells Santa she hope “That the good Lord stays with me and lets me keep my health.” Santa was taking requests at the Shelby County Historical Society’s Christmas of Yesteryear on Saturday, Dec. 7

Cargill’s float won the trophy for best float in the Winter Wonderland Parade of Lights in downtown Sidney on Saturday, Dec. 7. The parade is organized by Sidney Alive.

Madelyn Macke, 2, looks over the shoulder of her mom, Sarah Macke, both of Sidney, at a reindeer named Noel that was visiting with people at the Amos Memorial Library Holiday Open House on Saturday, Dec. 7.

Jocelyn Wilson, left, 3, daughter of Eric and Melissa Wilson, decorates a cookie with her aunt Stacy Cooper, both of Sidney, at the Amos Memorial Library Holiday Open House on Saturday, Dec. 7.

Santa took over as conductor for one song during the Sidney Civic Band’s Christmas Concert held at The Connection Point Church of God on Sunday, Dec. 8. The band was conducted the rest of the time by Phil Chilcote. Christ Gibbs was the Master of Ceremonies. Two soloists featured were Rev. Diana Circelli and Bill Zimmerman.