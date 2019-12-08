Let the festivities begin

Mrs. Clause talks with sisters Korah Egbert, left, 3, and Ariah Egbert, 5, both of Wapakoneta, they are the children of Kyle and Ashley Egbert. Mrs. Clause was at the Botkins Branch Library on Sunday, Dec. 8. Kids also took part in several Christmas themed activities.

Tina Alt, left, of Versailles, hands a reindeer balloon animal to Clara Schmerge, 5, of Botkins, daughter of Fred and Becky Schmerge, at the Botkins Fire Department Christmas in the Village event on Sunday, Dec. 8

Colton Rogers, left, 2, plays a game of plinko as his father, Botkins Police Chief Josh Rogers, both of Botkins, watches at the Botkins Fire Deparment’s Christmas in the Village event on Sunday, Dec. 8. Colton is also the son of Jordan Rogers.

Eliza Geis, 9 months, of Botkins, daughter of Katie and Greg Geis, was not thrilled to meet Santa at the Botkins Historical Society’s Christmas in the Village event on Sunday, Dec. 8.

Breelyn Gariety, left, 9, and her brother, Tysen Gariety, 5, both of Jackson Center, the children of Jaime and Kevin Gariety, take turns telling Santa what they want for Christmas. Santa made his annual trip to Jackson Center Local Schools on Sunday, Dec. 8 where kids made crafts and ate hotdogs.

Dressed as a shepherd for a live manger scene, Braxton Roberts, 7, of Jackson Center, son of Dan and Shannon Roberts, decorates a little paper Christmas Tree. Braxton was taking part in Christmas themed activities at Jackson Center Local Schools on Sunday, Dec. 8 where kids met with Santa and ate hotdogs.

Karla Pence, left, helps her granddaughter Raven Pence, 1, both of Botkins, daughter of Craig and April Pence, fish for a candy cane at the Botkins Fire Department’s Christmas in the Village event on Sunday, Dec. 8.

Jane Gross, left, and Marge Kahlig, both of Coldwater, look at signs for sale at Fort Loramie Santa’s Market on Sunday, Dec. 8. The annual market is held at Fort Loramie High School. Besides two gyms full of crafts for sale Santa made an appearance and kids could work on crafts.

Addison Ryan, left, of Indianapolis, Ind., daughter of Tim and Abigail Ryan, gets helped from Kaitlyn Grillot, 15, of Fort Loramie, daughter of Chuck and Lisa Grillot, in making a reindeer shaped sucker holder at Fort Loramie Santa’s Market on Sunday, Dec. 8. The annual market is held at Fort Loramie High School. Besides two gyms full of crafts for sale Santa made an appearance.

A cookie held by Jacob Pulfer, 11, of Anna, son of Mark and Jana Pulfer, catches the eye of Santa at the Packer Historical Center’s Christmas open house in Anna on Sunday, Dec. 8.