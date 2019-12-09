Filing deadline is Dec. 18

SIDNEY — The filing deadline for the March 17, 2020, Primary Election is Dec. 18, 2019, at 4 p.m. at the Shelby County Board of Elections.

Declarations of candidacy for partisan candidates must be filed at the office located at 230 E. Court St., Sidney.

Local questions and issues for the Primary Election, including local option petitions, must be certified to and filed by 4 p.m. on Dec, 18, 2019, with the Shelby County Board of Elections Office.

Petitions will be certified on Monday, Dec. 23, at 1”30 p.m. at the board office.