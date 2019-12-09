Like looking in a mirror

Jayden Wentworth, 8, of Sidney, son of Ed and Cathy Wentworth, was wearing a Santa beard when he met with the big man himself at the Amos Memorial Library Holiday Open House on Saturday, Dec. 7. Kids could also decorate cookies and meet a reindeer named Noel.
