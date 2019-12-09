Westfield Insurance Foundation donates to Workforce Partnership

SIDNEY — The Workforce Partnership of Shelby County recently received an $8,000 grant from the Westfield Insurance Foundation to help fund technology enhancements in their Mobile Career Lab. Ruese Insurance Group nominated the Workforce Partnership of Shelby County as part of the Westfield Legacy of Caring program. Each year, Westfield independent insurance agents are invited to nominate local nonprofits for the Legacy of Caring grants.

“At Ruese Insurance Group, we want to do our part to help our local community grow and allow the business community to continue to be successful,” said Rudy Keister, agency principal. “We are proud of our collaboration with Westield, which allows our agency to assist in enhancing and educating our community where we live and work.”

“We are very grateful for the generous support of the Westfield Legacy of Caring program and to Ruese Insurance Group for nominating the Workforce Partnership of Shelby County,” said Deb McDermott, director. “The grant will have a direct impact on our technology the students use and will help us provide an environment where they can be successful.”

This year, the Westfield Insurance Foundation donated more than a half million dollars to neighborhoods in 15 states. Ruese Insurance Group is one of 76 agencies that nominated a nonprofit including the Workforce Partnership of Shelby County for the Westfield Legacy of Caring grant program. Awarding grants through the program is an extension of the fundamental role that insurance plays every day in stabilizing families, businesses and communities in times of uncertainty. Westfield is proud to work with their independent agents in distributing over $2 million dollars in the past 5 years.

“Together with our agency partners, Westfield continues to build on the strong commitment to caring that the founders or our company imagined,” said Ed Largent, Westfield president, CEO, board chair and Foundation chairman. “At Westfield, we want to give our communities everything we can: protection, safety and support and our commitment doesn’t stop there.”

Founded in 1886, Ruese Insurance Group is a local independent agency offering services for business, home, auto and life. They have represented Westfield for over 100-plus years and have office locations in Sidney (Ruese Insurance), Fort Loramie (Ratermann Insurance) and Piqua (McColloch-Baker Insurance).