Peerless blood drive set for Dec. 20

SIDNEY—Give blood during the season of giving at the Peerless Food Equipment community blood drive Friday, Dec. 20 from 8 a.m. to noon. The Community Blood Center Bloodmobile will be at 500 S. Vandemark Road, Sidney. Everyone who registers to donate can bundle up in the free Blood Donor Winter Scarf. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220.

Many CBC community blood drives now include the opportunity to donate platelets and plasma, which are critical for the treatment of cancer, trauma, transplant, and burn patients. Donors with blood types A, AB, or B positive are in high demand. Find out more at www.GivingBlood.org or talk to an apheresis specialist at 937-461-3220.