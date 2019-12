LIMA — A Reindeer Petting Zoo to benefit the Lima Symphony Orchestra will be held on Sunday, Dec. 15 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Shawnee Plaza, 2411-2509 Shawnee Road, Lima. Cost is a $5 donation per person. Families and children will have a chance to meet real, live reindeer and take pictures with Santa. A hot cocoa bar will be provided by Biggby Coffee and cookie decorating will be provided by Sara’s Sweets.