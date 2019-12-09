Lentz family honored by SWCD

FORT LORAMIE — Roger Lentz and his family were tapped as the 2019 Outstanding Cooperators of the year during the 73rd annual dinner meeting of the Shelby Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD). The event was held Dec. 5 at St. Michael’s Hall in Fort Loramie.

John Lenhart served as emcee for the evening. A video presentation prepared by Sophie Hurley depicted the work of the District over the past year. Approximately 80 guests enjoyed the pictorial review of conservation works across the county. Featured were; technical practices and structures, services for both rural and urban residents, conservation education and community outreach events.

Lentz is long time cooperator of the Shelby Soil and Water Conservation District and an advocate of conservation. Over the years Lentz and his family have installed many conservation practices on the land, including grass waterways, bufferstrips, fertilizer containment and manure management practices. They have also utilized no-till, conservation till, cover crops and nutrient management. Once upon a time Lentz was an employee of the district and later volunteered his time as a supervisor. Over the years Lentz is always quick to come to the plate and volunteer his time or services for the benefit of the district.

Lentz received a $100 check from the Luther and Iva Heintz Memorial Fund, a plaque, and a sign for their barn. The Lentz Family are some of the many conservationists across the state that are making a positive impact upon the landscape. Congratulations!

Tom Seger was also recognized for his retirement from the Board of Supervisors for the Shelby SWCD. Seger has been an active member of the Board over the past 9 years. His dedication will be greatly missed.

Numerous other people who freely give of their time throughout the year to support the programs of the District were asked to stand and be recognized. These dedicated volunteers are invaluable in helping to get the conservation message out to citizens of all ages across Shelby County.

An election was held to fill two Board of Supervisor spots. Mack Knupp was elected and Bill Maxson was re-elected to serve a three year term on the District Board of Supervisors. Their new term will begin Jan. 1, 2020. Other board members serving in 2020 will include; John Geise, Lenny Albers and Steve Berning.

The audience was entertained by the Muleskinner band from Urbana. Formed in 1985 by former Shelby countian, Bill Purk, The Muleskinner Band has performed in a seven-state area. Mixing traditional bluegrass, country and gospel music, the band has performed at The Ohio State Fair, Country Concert in the Hills and appeared on The Nashville Network.

Shelby SWCD encourages every resident to do their part in conserving the precious natural resources we have been blessed with in Shelby County. For conservation assistance, contact the office at 937-492-6520, ext. 3 or follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Roger Lentz, center, of Anna, talks after be announced Shelby Soil & Water Conservation District (SWCD) 2019 Cooperator of the Year by SWCD Board Chairman Tom Seger, right, of Sidney. With Lentz is his daughter Katie Lentz, of Anna. Lentz was recognized during the SWCD 73rd annual meeting at St. Michael's Hall in Fort Loramie on Thursday, Dec. 5. The Muleskinner Band performed during the banquet.

By Sophie Hurley For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is the education coordinator – Shelby Soil & Water Conservation District

