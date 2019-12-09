Miami County YMCA to offer holiday day camp

PIQUA — The Miami County YMCA is offering a Winter Holiday Day Camp program for children in the first through sixth grade. Kindergarteners with older siblings attending may also participate in the camp.

The camp will run Dec. 23, 27, 30 and Jan. 2 and 3 at the Piqua and Robinson Branches. Participants can enroll in any of the days they choose with each day beginning at 9 a.m. and finishing at 4 p.m. Each day has a special activity planned such as playing at Jumpy’s, ice skating at Hobart Arena, bowling at Troy Bowl, roller skating at 36 Skate, or watching a movie at Cinemark Piqua, along with swimming and gym games. An informational flyer with specific daily activities is available at each branch.

Register at either branch or over the phone by calling 937-773-9622 for the Piqua branch and 937-440-9622 for the Robinson branch. Cost is $20 per day for members and $26 per day for non-members. For further questions and information, contact the front desk at 937-440-9622.