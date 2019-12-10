125 years

Tuesday, December 10, 1894

The board of education met in the office of G.A. Marshall last evening. The only business done was to award the contract for putting in a wind pump at the Third ward building. It was awarded to W.A. Patton.

One of the largest and finest organs in this part of the state will soon be a part of the furniture of the asylum of the Sidney Commandery. The purchase was made Saturday by a committee composed of D.R. Orbison and D. Oldham. The organ will arrive here this week and will be set up in the east end of the asylum.

100 years ago

Tuesday, December 10, 1919

There were indications from Indianapolis today that a settlement in the coal strike is near.

The elevator at Maplewood, located along the railroad in that village, was destroyed by fire about 8 o’clock this morning. The fire started in the basement where a torch was being used to thaw out frozen water pipes. The building was under the management of Thomas Stevenson.

A new approach in the selling of groceries will be initiated here when the Piggly Wiggly store opens for business around the first of the year. It will be a self-service store similar to one opened in Piqua.

75 years ago

Tuesday, December 10, 1944

Winners in the essay contest sponsored by the Shelby County Tuberculosis and Health Association were announced today by Urban Doorley, president of the board. First place in the sixth-seventh grade classes went to Dorothy DeWeese, fourth ward, Sidney; eighth and ninth, Dora Weitzel, Holy Angels; 10-12th grade, Teresa Knob, Holy Angels.

50 years ago

Tuesday, December 10, 1969

David Henry, who will be honored on Tuesday, Dec. 16, with a special day dedicated to his memory, was one of the more active early settlers of Shelby County. Born in Pennsylvania in 1770, he came to what is now Shelby County in February 1814, settling near Pasco in Perry Township. In 1819, after the site of Sidney had been selected as the location of the seat of county government, Henry was appointed director for the survey and sale of lots in the new town. Henry died in Spring of 1834 and is buried in the cemetery at Pasco, located on land upon which he first settled.

Mrs. John Koewler (Cheryl Stangel), Walnut Avenue, Sidney, is a recent graduate of the Continental Beauty School, Piqua. She received word Saturday, November 29, that she had passed her state board examination. Mrs. Koewler, who is employed at the Bee Zee Beauty Shop, is a graduate of Houston High School.

25 years ago

Tuesday, December 10, 1994

Lavern Poeppelman of Fort Loramie welds steel roof beams on the new addition of the Shelby County Highway Department building on Gearhart Road. The 2,000-square-foot addition will add office space for personnel in the engineer’s office.

Sketch: A mouse dressed as Santa Claus is featured in this drawing of a holiday snow globe created by Kiley Burks, a freshman at Houston High School. There are now 15 days left before Christmas.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

