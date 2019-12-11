125 years

Wednesday, December 11, 1894

The meeting in the interests of temperance and good government held yesterday afternoon in the United Presbyterian Church was fairly well attended. Rev. J.P. Robb was appointed a delegate to attend the Anti-Saloon and Independent Voters Congress which meets this week in Columbus.

———

The New York Store is offering a fine transparent mustache cup for 38 cents.

100 years ago

Wednesday, December 11, 1919

The basketball game last night between Anna and the Phi Delts was the cleanest and fastest ever seen in Sidney, resulting in a victory for the Phi Delts by a score of 53 to 24.

———

Secretary Tumulty said this afternoon he had received a telephone call from William Green, secretary of the United Mine Workers, advising the coal strike has been settled.

75 years ago

Wednesday, December 11, 1944

Marjorie Wagner, a senior, and Eleanor Aschenbach, a sophomore, were the only two high school students to have a four-point average for the second grading period at Sidney High School, when the honor roll was announced this week.

———

A business transaction was announced today with John Sexauer purchasing the entire interest of his brother, Raymond Sexauer, in the Sexauer Bakery on West Poplar Street. The family has been associated with the baking business in Sidney since Carl Sexauer established the firm in 1896 at its present location.

50 years ago

Wednesday, December 11, 1969

JACKSON CENTER – Homecoming exercises marked Jackson Center’s cage program on Saturday night. Jennifer Klopfenstein was nominated queen of a royal court that prevailed during the evening’s ceremonies, with Tom Jackson serving as king. And to top off the program in happy fashion for the court and the home fans, Jackson Center’s Tigers trimmed Riverside’s Pirates, 85-65.

———

History and accomplishments of the Holy Angels board of education were related by William Custenborder, president, to Rotarians at the Monday luncheon in Imperial House. Official welcome to new members and awarding of perfect attendance pins also took place. New members inducted by past district governor Robert Hepler included: Richard J. Riedl, James L. Bell, Ben Wortman, Dave Roemer, Cornelius Johnson and Frank Neville Jr.

25 years ago

Wednesday, December 11, 1994

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Ohio State football coach John Cooper will greet recruits this weekend with his new five-year contract in hand. “The message is loud and clear. Those schools who have been using this against us the last two or three years, those days are over. I’m going to be here,” Cooper said Friday at a news conference.

Sketch: A jolly jack-in-the-box wishes everyone a happy holiday season in this drawing by Nina Locker, a fifth grader at the Anna Elementary School. There are now 14 days left before Christmas.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/12/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-6.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

