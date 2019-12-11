Dog licenses on sale in county

SIDNEY — Shelby County dog licenses for 2020 are currently on sale, according to Amy Berning, County Auditor.

Three-year and permanent licenses are available for dog(s) in addition to the traditional one-year license.

The registration fee for the 2020 license is $18 for a one-year license, the three-year license is $54 and the permanent license is $180.

All dogs who have reached 3 months of age must be licensed with the county. Owners have 30 days after acquiring a dog to get a license. Proceeds from the license sales are used exclusively to fund the Shelby County Animal Shelter. The Animal Shelter has moved to its new location at 610 Gearhart Road, Sidney.

The one- year and three-year license can be purchased in Shelby County at the auditor’s office and animal shelter. The permanent license can be purchased at the auditor’s office and online. Owners should be aware that these longer-term licenses are not refundable in the event of the death of the dog or the dog runs away.

The last day to purchase licenses for 2020 is Jan. 31, 2020. If a license is purchased late (after Jan. 31, 2020) the price increases by an additional $18.

One-year licenses can be purchased at any of the 13 agent sites throughout Shelby County at a cost of $18.75. The auditor’s website lists addresses and hours of agents.

The fee for a kennel license is $90. If purchased late (after Jan. 31, 2020), the fee will increase to $180. A kennel license can only be purchased from the dog warden at the Shelby County Animal Shelter, 610 Gearhart Road, Sidney.

As a convenience to the public, dog licenses (one-year, three-year and the permanent license) may be purchased online at www.shelbycountyauditors.com. A small processing and postage fee will be charged when using this payment method.

Licenses may also be ordered by mail. To use this option, the dog owner should mail the appropriate fee and a self-addressed stamped envelope to the Shelby County Auditor, 129 E Court St, Sidney, OH 45365. The owner’s name, address, phone number, and a description of the dog (age, color, and breed) must be provided.

For in-person purchases, licenses are always available without a handling fee during regular hours of operation at the auditor’s office and the animal shelter.

Other locations where dog licenses may be purchased include:

• Ace Hardware, 320 N. Main St., Sidney

• Anna Market, 315 W. Main St., Anna

• Fort Loramie Trading Post, 120 S. Main., Fort Loramie

• Farmers Elevator. 3837 State Route 66, Houston

• Flinn Veterinary Clinc, 2240 Wapakoneta Ave., Sidney

• Lochard Inc., 903 Wapakoneta Ave., Sidney

• Meyer’s Garage & Drive Thru, 6377 State Route 66, Fort Loramie (Newport)

• Napa Auto Parts, 211 E Pike St., Jackson Center

• Pasco Grocery, 5881 State Route 29, Sidney

• Tri-County Veterinary Service, 16200 County Road 25A, Anna

• Tri-County Veterinary Service, 3714 W State Route 47, Sidney

• Trojan’s Pizza Den, 107 S Main, Botkins

• 4-Paws Grooming Salon, 428 N Main, Sidney