A new look

Mike Grooms, of Jamestown, works on the Anna High School bell that AKA Construction attached to a new bell tower in front of the Anna High School and Middle School building on Wednesday, Dec. 11. The bell used to be located on top of the Anna High School and Middle School building before it was relocated to the bell tower. The bell tower is located in front of the new grand school entrance at the south west corner of the school. The old main entrance was located on the south side of the school. Decals will be attached to the bell tower when winter is over because it is too cold for the adhesives to currently work. The bell tower is part of the massive renovations that the school has undertaken. The bell will not be capable of ringing.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News