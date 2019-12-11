Fighting drugs with education

Shelby County Sheriff John Lenhart, hands Alexa Hartle, 10, of Jackson Center, daughter of Shannon and Jason Hartle, a certificate for completing the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office D.A.R.E. program during a ceremony at Hardin-Houston Local School on Tuesday, Dec. 10. Standing in line behind Alexa is Joseph Jeffers, 11, of Jackson Center, son of Bobbie Stewart and Jim Watson. Lenhart handed out certificates to students from Jackson Center, Fort Loramie, Hardin-Houston and Botkins. D.A.R.E. essay winners were announced by Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputy Brian Strunk.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News