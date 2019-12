SIDNEY – The Share the Warmth clothing drive will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Day and Night Security on the corner of Campbell Road and Vandemark Road in Sidney.

Items that are needed include coats, hats, boots, gloves, scarves, blankets and hooded sweatshirts. All donated items will be distributed at Alpha Community Center to people in need.

Anyone who wants to volunteer should message Sidney Ohio News Blog on Facebook Messenger.