Helping Shelby County U.S. military veterans

Director Chris North, left to right, talks with U.S. Army veteran (1962-64) Lloyd Morey, sitting next to U.S. Army Veteran (1955-57), Harold Roeth, both of Sidney, during a Veteran Benefit Workshop. The workshop was held at the Sidney American Legion on Wednesday, Dec. 11. Around 120 veterans attended. North gave a talk on the VA Mission Act and how vets can take advantage of community care.

(1968-70) U.S. Army Military Police veteran Mike Cotterman, left, has gravy poured on his mashed potatoes by Aldi volunteer Linsey Stone, both of Sidney, during a Veteran Benefit Workshop. Free haircuts were also offered to veterans. Shelby County Commissioner Tony Bornhorst said a prayer before the meal.