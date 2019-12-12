125 years

Thursday, December 12, 1894

Articles of incorporation were issued yesterday by the secretary of state to the Sidney Electric Railway Co. of this city, with a capital stock of $100,000. In addition to lines in Sidney, the company proposes to construct a line west and another northwest by one or more routes to the village of Loramies and thence north to Minster. The western branch, according to plans, will take in the towns of Hardin, Oran and Wynant, connection thence with Loramies and Minster.

———

At their regular meeting last night, members of council discussed an ordinance fixing a license and rules for cleaning private privy vaults. It was deemed proper that the board of health should be the proper party to take action on this matter.

100 years ago

Thursday, December 12, 1919

A debate on the question, “Resolved: That labor unions are necessary for the protection of the rights of the laboring man,” featured the high school assembly this morning. Supporting the affirmative were: Frank Thompson, Arthur Wesell and Clarence Ward, with Helen Clem, Marion Cook and Elizabeth Bush, supporting the negative. The decision of the judges, Miss Florence Wyman, Mrs. Mary Custenborder, and Lee A. Dollinger, was unanimous for the negative.

75 years ago

Thursday, December 12, 1944

Members of the Sidney High School football squads were honored last evening at a banquet in the Masonic Temple, sponsored by the Yellow Jacket Boosters Club and Sidney Kiwanis. Principal speaker for the program was J. Raymond Schultz, world traveler and former Kiwanis International trustee.

50 years ago

Thursday, December 12, 1969

The Sidney-Shelby County YMCA, with the help of a lot of volunteer labor and equipment, began moving equipment from the former Executive Health Club on Fair Avenue to the YMCA on South West Avenue on Tuesday. The Y has purchased all of the equipment from the health club formerly operated by Dr. J. Robert Harvey, according to John Toneray, Y executive director.

25 years ago

Thursday, December 12, 1994

Two 1994 Sidney High School graduates, Aaron Money and Wayne Perry have been named Advanced Placement Scholars by the College Board in recognition of their exceptional achievement on the college level AP examination. Only about 12 percent of the more than 459,000 students who took AP examinations in May 1994 performed at a sufficiently high level to merit such recognition.

———

Al McGuire, the former Marquette University head basketball coach and presently a game analyst for CBS, will be the principal speaker at the annual Lehman High School Foundation Banquet, it was announced recently. At Marquette, McGuire led the warriors to 11 consecutive postseason tournaments. His 1977 team won the NCAA championship in McGuire’s final season as Marquette coach.

———

Sketch: A happy snowman extends season’s greetings in this drawing by Heather Dulaney, a fifth grader in the Anna Elementary School. There are now 13 days left before Christmas.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

