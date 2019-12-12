Johnston Farm & Indian Agency to undergo renovations

PIQUA — The Johnston Farm Friends Council, in partnership with the Ohio History Connection and the State of Ohio, is about to embark on two renovation projects at the Johnston Farm & Indian Agency in Piqua.

Beginning this winter, a major change will come to the interior of the Johnston Home. Thanks in large part to new research, the home will receive a significant change from the colonial interior that visitors are familiar with to the much more correct federal interior. All of the original mantels have been preserved as well enough of the original woodwork to recreate the home that John Johnston would have been familiar with.

“When this renovation is completed our visitors will see the splendor that was the Johnston Home,” Site Manager Andy Hite said.

The second update slated for the Johnston Farm & Indian Agency will take place in the Indian & Canal Museum with a complete upgrade of the restrooms. The restrooms will be brought up to current standards and enlarged a bit as well. While the Johnston Home renovation is a joint project, the Ohio History Connection has committed to funding the restroom renovations in their entirety.

“This is going to be a very busy but quite exciting time at the Johnston Farm & Indian Agency,” Hite said.

Those wishing to support the Share the Vision campaign and donate can contact Hite at 937-773-2522.