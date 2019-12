Santa is swarmed by children for a group hug as he stands up to leave the Co-Op Nursery School on Thursday, Dec. 12. Kids took turns sitting on Santa’s lap and having their pictures taken by their parents. The students then sang Santa songs.

Santa is swarmed by children for a group hug as he stands up to leave the Co-Op Nursery School on Thursday, Dec. 12. Kids took turns sitting on Santa’s lap and having their pictures taken by their parents. The students then sang Santa songs. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/12/web1_SDN121319SantaHug.jpg Santa is swarmed by children for a group hug as he stands up to leave the Co-Op Nursery School on Thursday, Dec. 12. Kids took turns sitting on Santa’s lap and having their pictures taken by their parents. The students then sang Santa songs. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News