Respecting their elders

Ed Lachey, left, bites into a donut and Don Puthoff, both of Minster, eats at the annual Senior Citizens Breakfast at Fort Loramie High School on Thursday, Dec. 12. Fort Loramie High School band members performed during the meal. The meal was free to members of the Fort Loramie community.
