Alex Ginn, of Houston, son of Michael and Emily Ginn, plays Santa in the Hardin-Houston third and fourth grade presentation of Santa.Claus on Thursday, Dec. 12. The students were directed by Samantha Stephens.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News