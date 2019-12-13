125 years

December13, 1894

The Sidney stores are just now decked in their gayest holiday attire. Windows and shelves filled with concentrated happiness are to be seen on every hand. The children have begun their jabber, while the small boys and girls are counting on a thousand different articles that nickels and dimes will buy. Truly the air is beginning to bear some semblance of the holiday season.

100 years ago

December 13, 1919

The county commissioners at their meeting yesterday received a petition from Mary T. Van Etten and B.P. Wagner requesting the annexation to the city of Sidney of Bon Air, Johnston Annex No. 2; and the Van Etten subdivision.

Secretary of State Smith today authorized the incorporation of the C.L. Werst Printing Co., of Sidney, with a capitalization of $50,000.

75 years ago

December 13, 1944

Members of city council at their meeting last night repealed a section of the city ordinance dealing with the operation of service stations in the city. The action clears the way for the Ohio Oil Co. to construct a service station on the former Sidney Hotel location.

50 years ago

December 13, 1969

The Sidney Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors chose a new president, Charles C. William, and accepted the resignation of the organization’s executive vice president, Frohman Johnson, at a meeting Tuesday night. Other new officers elected included: Fred Kirk, Copeland Refrigeration Corp., first vice president; Ralph Bruner Jr., Sidney Aluminum Products, Inc., second vice president; Don R. Fogt, Citizens Baughman National Bank, secretary, and Hugh Bonnoront, Bunny’s Pharmacy, treasurer.

A city building permit was issued Tuesday for construction of a new restaurant or steakhouse at the State Route 47-Interstate Route 75 interchange. The $44,000 steakhouse will seat 100 persons.

25 years ago

December 13, 1994

RUSSIA – Russia High School homecoming activities will be held next week. Crowning of homecoming royalty will be by 1993 king and queen, Josh Homan and Michelle Bergman. Candidates for queen are: Lisa York, Beth Shiverdecker and Maria York. Candidates for king are Bruce Borchers, Wes Goubeaux, and Bart Doseck.

ANNA – “A Wild Night” will be the theme when Anna High School homecoming activities are held Friday and Saturday night. King and queen candidates are Scott Wenning and Amy Buehler, Ryan Christman and Karin Baumer, Adam Egbert and Molly Wyen, Matthew Romanowski and Melea Banks, Dan Maxwell and Suzanne McGrath, Jeremy Kipp and Shelly Richey as well as Burt Sheipline and Michele Schemmel.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

