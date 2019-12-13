Gockley, Schuster win Bicentennial Henry Rifles

SIDNEY — Before the start of the Winter Wonderland Parade Saturday evening, Shelby County Bicentennial Committee Co-chairs Shelby County Commissioner Bob Guillozet and Sidney Mayor Mike Barhorst climbed the stairs to the reviewing stand. Guillozet carefully hoisted the drum containing the raffle tickets that had been sold for the commemorative Shelby County Bicentennial Henry Rifles to the table.

Barhorst retraced his steps and asked the brother-sister duo of Isiah and Tori Macias to assist with the drawing for the Serial Number 1 Henry Golden Boy and the Serial Number 1 Henry Standard Bicentennial rifles. Safely back atop the reviewing stand, they watched Guillozet give the barrel containing the raffle tickets a few more turns.

Tori Macias pulled the first ticket and handed it to Barhorst. Barhorst looked at the ticket, then took off his glasses in an attempt to determine the name. He then handed the ticket to Guillozet noting that “I can’t read the writing.”

Guillozet studied the ticket and then announced that Larry Gockley of rural Sidney was the winner of the Serial Number 1 Henry Golden Boy commemorative rifle.

After again turning the barrel several revolutions, Isiah Macias stepped forward, reached inside the drum and pulled the name of Brian Shuster. Shuster’s winning ticket was for the Serial Number 1 Henry Standard commemorative rifle.

Guillozet and Barhorst tried to call the winners. Guillozet couldn’t even leave a message when he called Glockley, as the mail box was full.

Barhorst was more successful. His call to Lynn Shuster was answered on the third ring. Shuster had purchased tickets in the hope of winning one of the guns for her husband for Christmas.

“It won’t be a surprise present,” Shuster told Barhorst. “Brian is standing right beside me and he heard everything!”

“We want to thank the businesses that sold raffle tickets for us,” Guillozet said.

Those businesses include Mike Meyer at Meyer’s Garage in Newport, Mark and Scarlett Henman at Tactical Solutions in Pasco, Kelton Yingst at Jackson Center Pro Hardware, Steve Heucker at Botkins Electric & Plumbing, Karl Ahrns at Brucken’s Neighborhood Pub in Fort Loramie, and Andy Bratigum at Sidney Ace Hardware.

“We also want to thank the individuals who sold tickets,” Guillozet said. “We especially want to thank Sidney City Clerk Kari Egbert, who sold tickets both in the office and at various events in the Fort Loramie area.

“With the exception of the cost of printing the tickets, the raffle was pure profit,” Guillozet said. “Brian Nesby of Rocky Mountain Firearms donated both the rifles for the raffle. All the money raised will help with the expenses incurred during the year-long celebration.”

“Certainly we appreciate Brian’s generosity,” Barhorst said. “I had the opportunity to work closely with him as the gun was designed. Inasmuch as designing a commemorative rifle was not something I had ever done before, I appreciated his patience as he worked with us in designing the guns.

“A number of people have asked whether we will be producing a similar gun for Sidney’s Bicentennial,” Barhorst said. “We will, and expect to have the design finished shortly after Shelby County’s celebration concludes with the Bicentennial Ball on Feb. 22.”