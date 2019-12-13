1 killed in 2-vehicle crash

Rescue workers remove a person from a car after a two-vehicle crash as CareFlight waits to take the injured person away in a farm field at the intersection of Tawawa-Maplewood Road and Lefevre Road around 12 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13. The Shelby County Coroner was called to the crash and pronounced a person deceased at the scene, said Shelby County Sheriff John Lenhart. A second person was taken by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital. Lenhart said the people involved from the crash were from Shelby County and Quincy. Next of kin are being notified. The Maplewood Fire Department, and Perry-Port-Salem Rescue responded to the scene. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. A stop sign was also knocked over in the crash.

