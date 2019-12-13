Rules of etiquette for a holiday party

Editor’s note: The Sidney Daily News is publishing a series of articles on etiquette as the holiday season approaches.

SIDNEY — Finally, it is the winter holiday season for ugly sweater wearing, party hosting, and fumbling for the proper greeting. We love this time of year, but holiday etiquette can get confusing.

One of the smartest things you do not want to do is to skip the office holiday party. It’s a mandatory holiday event. By not going, this can show disrespect for your company, supervisors, and colleagues and can be a career-killer. While there, make sure you’re on your best behavior. Avoid overindulging on alcohol to prevent any career-limiting moves or rumors. Feel free to let the out-of-office side of you show a little — relax, and enjoy the event.

Here is some office party etiquette, which will prove invaluable to you as you enjoy the event.

Arrival:

• Don’t be fashionably late; arrive no more than 10 minutes after the start time. Furthermore, do not arrive too early.

Gifts What to Give:

• Remember the classroom rule: If you don’t have gifts for everyone, don’t hand them out in front of everyone. If you’re giving presents to only some of your coworkers, do so at another time. It is, however, appropriate to take a gift for the host/hostess.

What to Do:

• Mingle, and introduce yourself to the company officials. Make sure they are aware you attended the holiday event. Don’t forget to include how much you enjoy working at the company.

• Listen more than you speak. Avoid conversations about politics or religion with coworkers you don’t know well.

• Consider sticking to club soda. At most, have one or two alcoholic drinks.

How to dress:

• Upgrade your normal office look.

• Accessorize with appropriate jewelry, but don’t overdo it — keep it simple.

• Go easy on the cologne, aftershave, and perfume.

• Keep nails clean and trimmed.

Departure:

• Stay a reasonable time, but before you leave, be sure to thank the host for the nice event.

• Attending the office party is a great way of getting to know each other on a more personal basis, while having fun at the same time!

By H. Roger Fulk For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is holds the rank of full professor emeritus at Wright State University, where he served as the chair of the Office Information Systems Program. He is also a certified etiquette trainer.

