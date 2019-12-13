Match Day Gifts total $377,000

SIDNEY — A total exceeding $377,000 was distributed to 16 participating charities Friday from proceeds of Match Day, sponsored by the Community Foundation of Shelby County.

Match Day was held on Dec. 3, but organizations were not informed of their totals raised until the celebration.

The event celebrated the local foundation’s fundraising campaign on Giving Tuesday by giving away $80,000 in matching money. Matches of up to $5,000 were offered to the charities that had an organization fund within the Community Foundation. The awards were not placed into the fund at the Community Foundation, but instead were given to the charities to be put to work on their projects and needs.

“Thank you to each person who gave during this third Match Day. We were again overwhelmed by the generosity and the joy people expressed,” said Jessica Fortkamp, Community Foundation Donor Relations director. “Each charity was challenged to motivate their donors to raise the full matching amount and we are thrilled to announce that every charity exceeded the matching amount.”

Including the Community Foundation’s $5,000 match, totals distributed to each charity were:

• Alpha Community Center, $41,051

• Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby and Darke County, $19,630

• Compassionate Care of Shelby County, $26,450

• Historic Sidney Theatre, $25,342

• Operation Rebirth, $22,469

• S&H Products, $18,992

• Samaritan Works, $18,417

• Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County, $20,056

• Shelby County Arc, $14,562

• Shelby County Historical Society, $31,770

• Shelby County Libraries Foundation, $15,832

• Shelby County United Way, $17,600

• Sidney Alive, $12,185

• Sidney First United Methodist Church, $30,435

• Sidney-Shelby County YMCA, $31,352

• Wilma Valentine Childcare, $31,644

“We are especially grateful to Dave Ross who provided a significant part of the matching pool and to two anonymous donors who supplemented the amount to enable each charity to receive $5,000. We could not have held a Match Day without their support,” said Marian Spicer, executive director of the Community Foundation. “Also, thank you to everyone who gave during Match Day for their favorite charity.”

The Community Foundation of Shelby County administers $34 million in 190 charitable funds including scholarship, donor advised, designated, community granting and organization funds. Information can be found at www.commfoun.com.