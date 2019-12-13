On the agendas

Sidney Board of Education

SIDNEY — Sidney City Schools Board of Education will meet Monday, Dec. 16, at 6 p.m. at the board office.

Items on the agenda include an agreement for a school security officer; an agreement with Vartek Master Services for information technology solutions; payment for excess playground costs; a tax sharing agreement with the city of Sidney for BBS Charities and Industrial Recyclers; personnel items including the hiring of Brent Anderson as wrestling head coach; and setting the January organizational meeting.

Sidney City Planning Commission

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Planning Commission will meet on Monday, Dec. 16, at 6:30 p.m. in council chambers.

Hardin-Houston Board of Education

HOUSTON — The Hardin-Houston Local School District Board of Education will meet Monday, Dec. 16, at 7 p.m. in the media center..

Items on the agenda include personnel issues and to approve the Neola policies.

Jackson Center Board of Education

JACKSON CENTER — Jackson Center Local Schools Board of Education will meet Monday, Dec. 16, at 7 p.m. at the school.

Items on the agenda include approving a resolution to proceed with the renewal of a permanent improvement levy, adopt the 2020-21 school calendar, accept donations, approve an early graduation application, set the date for the January organizational meeting and hear reports from various staff members..