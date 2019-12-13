Russian art show opens

Elena Filshtinska-Burwell, of Columbus, left, talks with Joann Scott and Chuck Coy, both of Sidney, during opening night of her art exhibit at the Gateway Arts Council on Friday, Dec. 13. The show consists of oil, acrylic and watercolor paintings done in different Russian styles of painting. Filshtinska-Burwell was born in Siberia and raised in Kharkov, Ukraine. The show will run through Friday, January 31, 2020.

Elena Filshtinska-Burwell, of Columbus, left, talks with Joann Scott and Chuck Coy, both of Sidney, during opening night of her art exhibit at the Gateway Arts Council on Friday, Dec. 13. The show consists of oil, acrylic and watercolor paintings done in different Russian styles of painting. Filshtinska-Burwell was born in Siberia and raised in Kharkov, Ukraine. The show will run through Friday, January 31, 2020. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/12/web1_SDN121719ArtShow.jpg Elena Filshtinska-Burwell, of Columbus, left, talks with Joann Scott and Chuck Coy, both of Sidney, during opening night of her art exhibit at the Gateway Arts Council on Friday, Dec. 13. The show consists of oil, acrylic and watercolor paintings done in different Russian styles of painting. Filshtinska-Burwell was born in Siberia and raised in Kharkov, Ukraine. The show will run through Friday, January 31, 2020. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News