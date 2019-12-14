Pape leads final meeting as NB mayor

NEW BREMEN – At the final 2019 meeting of the New Bremen Village Council, plans for 2020 led the agenda. Mayor Jeff Pape also thanked council and the community for the accomplishments during his tenure.

Preparation work on the 2020 Franklin-Ash street reconstruction project will begin early, according to Village Administrator Chris Dicke. She reported they expect to begin replacing water lines in January as well as checking for storm water infiltration into the streets’ sanitary sewers. Dicke said Miller Pipeline will be using cameras to check to see if storm water is being incorrectly routed to the sanitary sewers lines in the older neighborhood. It has noted in past council meetings that storm water infiltration seriously overloads the sanitary system and will shorten the life and efficiency of the current wastewater treatment plant.

Also, Dicke said that the One-Call program is moving along, which will help alert citizens about progress of various projects in their neighborhood. The example she gave was the Franklin/Ash project, in which upcoming changes in traffic patterns can be reported via telephone alerts. She said the One-Call program is voluntary, with residents volunteering their numbers to be added to the system.

Pape, in noting this meeting was his last, thanked the council and community for their help during his tenure.

“It’s been a good 16 years,” he said. “With Bob (Parker) coming in as the new Mayor, and the quality of candidates who have offered to fill the vacancy left, the village will be in good hands.”

Pape had decided to not opt for re-election after 16 years in the post. Councilman Robert Parker won the election for the mayor’s post. Four people have come forward to fill Parker’s post. Council members will be interviewing these candidates and make a decision after the first of the year.

Council approved second readings of:

• The management agreement between Village of New Bremen and YMCA of Greater Dayton to manage the village swimming pool

• A resolution to accept salt bids

• An ordinance 2020 COLA Adjustments of pay to village employees. Although no final decisions have been made, the increase is expected to be between 1 ½ and 3 percent

• An ordinance 2019-11-32 Master Services Agreement for Participation in Safety and Training programs with AMP.

Third and final readings were approved for;

• An ordinance approving 2020 appropriations

• An ordinance for a solicitor contract with attorney Jason This for 2020-21 at annual

payment of $15,000

• An ordinance to annex .1 acres of land in German Township.

Council then adjourned to executive session to discuss personnel issues, with no decisions being made.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

