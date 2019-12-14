Christmas dinner and more

Max Roetgerman, left, 7, tries to console his sister, Evie Roetgerman, 1, both of Minster, children of Brad and Laura Roetgerman. Evie became upset when it was her turn to sit on Santa’s lap in the Minster Gazebo on Saturday, Dec. 14. Santa arrived on a Minster Fire truck. Kids could hang ornaments on the tree behind him.

Mary, far left, played by Chrissy Johnson, and her husband, Josh Johnson, playing the part of Joseph, are turned away by an innkeeper played by their son Jacob Hise, 15, all of Columbia City, Ind. in the 22nd annual live drive-through nativity program. The live nativity was held at the Sidney First Church of the Nazarene on Saturday, Dec. 14.

Elijah Schielke, 2, of Sidney, son of Britany and James Schielke, gives Santa a high-five at the 38th annual Community Christmas Dinner held at the EMA Building on Saturday, Dec. 14.

Judy Wells, left, puts a piece of turkey on the plate of Toby Blair, both of Sidney, as Blair goes through the food line at the 38th annual Community Christmas Dinner held at the EMA Building on Saturday, Dec. 14.

The Anna Local Schools’ Jazz Band performs Christmas Music at the 38th annual Community Christmas Dinner held at the EMA Building on Saturday, Dec. 14.

Temperance Lodge #73 member Cory Branscum, of Anna, removes a whisk while making mashed potatoes at the 38th annual Community Christmas Dinner held at the EMA Building on Saturday, Dec. 14.

People eat during the 38th annual Community Christmas Dinner held at the EMA Building on Saturday, Dec. 14.

Milyah Hardwick, 2, of Sidney, daughter of Natashia and William Epley, spoons up some mashed potatoes at the 38th annual Community Christmas Dinner held at the EMA Building on Saturday, Dec. 14.

Roslyn Strunk, 4, of Houston, daughter of Devin and Malinda Strunk, colors in Christmas trees during a Christmas celebration at the Anna Branch Library on Saturday, Dec. 14.

Janisen Trent, left to right, sits with her daughter, June Trent, 4 months, both of Bradford, as Girl Scout Troop 20690 member Abbie Ragan, 16, of Sidney, daughter of Kerry and Mike Keiser and Don and Amy Ragan, at the 38th annual Community Christmas Dinner held at the EMA Building on Saturday, Dec. 14.