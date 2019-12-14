Christmas in Port Jefferson

Chaynee Turner, left, 7, of Sidney, daughter of Leann and Koltte Grile, has a snowman painted on her cheek by Brianna Cardinal, 15, of Troy, daughter of Erica Bill and Brian Cardinal, at the New Life Church Christmas party held in the Port Jefferson Community Hall on Saturday, Dec. 14. The party included a Bible reading of the Christmas story, songs, food and games.

Sirenity Wilkins, left, watches as her daughter Skilar Wilkins, 1, both of Port Jefferson, works at a craft table at the New Life Church Christmas party held in the Port Jefferson Community Hall on Saturday, Dec. 14. The party included a Bible reading of the Christmas story, songs, food and games. Skilar is also the daughter of Nicholas Wilkins.