Posted on by

Sounds of Christmas


The Upper Valley Community Orchestra performs a Christmas concert at St. John’s Lutheran Church on Sunday, Dec. 15. Toys were collected for the families of the Alpha Center. Songs performed included Parade of the Wooden Soldiers, Sleigh Ride and White Christmas.

The Upper Valley Community Orchestra performs a Christmas concert at St. John’s Lutheran Church on Sunday, Dec. 15. Toys were collected for the families of the Alpha Center. Songs performed included Parade of the Wooden Soldiers, Sleigh Ride and White Christmas.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

The Upper Valley Community Orchestra performs a Christmas concert at St. John’s Lutheran Church on Sunday, Dec. 15. Toys were collected for the families of the Alpha Center. Songs performed included Parade of the Wooden Soldiers, Sleigh Ride and White Christmas.

The Upper Valley Community Orchestra performs a Christmas concert at St. John’s Lutheran Church on Sunday, Dec. 15. Toys were collected for the families of the Alpha Center. Songs performed included Parade of the Wooden Soldiers, Sleigh Ride and White Christmas.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/12/web1_SDN121719Concert.jpgThe Upper Valley Community Orchestra performs a Christmas concert at St. John’s Lutheran Church on Sunday, Dec. 15. Toys were collected for the families of the Alpha Center. Songs performed included Parade of the Wooden Soldiers, Sleigh Ride and White Christmas. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News