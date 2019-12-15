Sounds of Christmas

The Upper Valley Community Orchestra performs a Christmas concert at St. John’s Lutheran Church on Sunday, Dec. 15. Toys were collected for the families of the Alpha Center. Songs performed included Parade of the Wooden Soldiers, Sleigh Ride and White Christmas.

The Upper Valley Community Orchestra performs a Christmas concert at St. John’s Lutheran Church on Sunday, Dec. 15. Toys were collected for the families of the Alpha Center. Songs performed included Parade of the Wooden Soldiers, Sleigh Ride and White Christmas. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/12/web1_SDN121719Concert.jpg The Upper Valley Community Orchestra performs a Christmas concert at St. John’s Lutheran Church on Sunday, Dec. 15. Toys were collected for the families of the Alpha Center. Songs performed included Parade of the Wooden Soldiers, Sleigh Ride and White Christmas. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News