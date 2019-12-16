SIDNEY — A bicentennial ball will signify the conclusion of Shelby County’s bicetennial celebration and the beginning of the city of Sidney’s 200th birthday celebration.

The once-in-a-life-time ball will be held Feb. 22, 2019, from 8 p.m. to midnight inside the Shelby County Courthouse. The event will boast a valet service, coat check, open bar and heavy hors d’oeuvres. The dress will be semi-formal for a night of dancing and celebrating to a music program.

The Bicentennial Ball committee is comprised of Julie Ehemann, Shelby Gibbs, Chris Gibbs, Judge James Stevenson, Judge Jeff Beigel, Lorie Beigel, Carol Pierce and Amy Breinich.

“The event will be a gorgeous evening, celebrating our community in our iconic courthouse. During the event, we will pass the Bicentennial torch to the city of Sidney as they begin celebrating their 200th birthday” said committee chair Julie Ehemann.

The CASA team will provide coat check as guests enter the courthouse. The Shelby County Engineer’s Office and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office will work together to provide the valet service. Tips are encouraged and will be donated to CASA and the FOP.

During the event, music and sound will be provided by members for the Sidney Swing Era Band and DJ’s Scott and Kim Oglesbee. The Shelby County Historical Society will provide a display of the county’s history for your viewing.

Tickets to this event can be found online through the Shelby County Bicentennial Ball Facebook event or in-person at the Sidney Alive office, 109 S. Ohio Ave., Sidney. For more information contact Ehemann at JEhemann@shelbyco.net or Breinich at amy@sidneyalive.org.