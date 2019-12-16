Grand jury indicts 28 people

SIDNEY – A Sidney man was indicted for allegedly being involved with electronic nude images of juveniles. Several others were charged in a citywide drug sweep late last week.

In all, 28 people were indicted by the Shelby County grand jury during their regular session on Thursday, Dec. 12. They will be arraigned on Thursday in Shelby County Common Pleas Court.

James Edward Hughes, 48, 809 W. North St., was charged with disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and attempted pandering obscenity involving a minor, both fifth-degree felonies.

Authorities arrested Hughes during the drug arrests believing he provided an electronic image of a nude minor to a 14-year-old juvenile on May 10. He is also accused of attempting to obtain a nude photo of a minor.

Cindy M. Maxwell, 38, 137 Oldham Ave., was also arrested in the drug sweep and is charged with seven drug charges. They include aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony, and six counts of trafficking in drugs, four fifth-degree felonies and two fourth-degree felonies.

She is accused of trafficking drugs in March and August.

Others from the arrests facing indictments are:

• Howard G. Slagle, 61, 1133 Hamilton Court, three counts of trafficking in drugs, all fourth-degree felonies, and two counts of trafficking in drugs, both fifth-degree felonies. Police allege he was selling distributing Fentanyl in June and July.

• Rendell Allen Vaughn, 31, 1611 Holly Place, two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, third and fourth-degree felonies. He is charged with trafficking Methamphetamine in April and May.

• Ryan M. Leach, 38, 218 Forest St., four counts of trafficking in drugs, one fourth-degree felony and three fifth-degree felonies. He is accused of distributing Fentanyl and heroin in June.

• Troy D. McRae Sr., 311 N. Ohio Ave. Apt. A, four counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, all fourth-degree felonies. Authorities allege McRae was distributing Methamphetamine on March 29.

Other indictments include a felonious assault case and other drug cases.

Erasmo Lima-Martinez, 35, Hamilton, Ohio, was charged with felonious assault, a second-degree felony. As an inmate at the Shelby County Jail, he is accused of shoving another inmate to the floor then striking him in the head several times on Dec. 5.

The victim suffered several facial bone fractures, according to online court records.

Steven M. Philpott, 34, 701 W. North St., three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, all fourth-degree felonies; two counts of trafficking in counterfeit controlled substances, fifth-degree felonies; and trafficking in drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

He is accused of distributing Methamphetamine and Fentanyl in June and July.

John Harold Evans, 35, Detroit, Michigan, two counts of trafficking in drugs, a second and third-degree felony, two counts of trafficking in drugs, third and fifth-degree felonies, possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony, and having a weapon while under disability.

He is accused of trafficking Methamphetamines and OxyContin, and having a 5.7mm handgun while under disability from a 2008 conviction in Lexington, Kentucky.

Amy Dawn Grillot, 42, Ludlow Falls, three counts of trafficking in drugs, all fourth-degree felonies, and three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, all fourth-degree felonies. She allegedly distributed Fentanyl, heroin and Tramadol in March and April.

Autumn Marie Liles, 19, at large, six counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, third, fourth and fifth-degree felonies; two counts trafficking in drugs, fourth and fifth-degree felonies; possession of drug and possessing criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies.

Liles is accused of drug-related charges involving Methamphetamine, marijuana, cocaine and Fentanyl.

Aaron Mitchell Foster, 29, 2660 Miami River Road, four counts of trafficking in drugs, fourth and fifth-degree felonies. Authorities allege he distributed cocaine during June and July.

Jarrel S. Stokes, 35, Nashville, Tennessee, possession of drugs, a third-degree felony. He is accused of having marijuana and the THC derivative.

Jenny E. Ryan, 49, 219 ½ S. Miami Ave., two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, both third-degree felonies, and trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony.

Angela L. Browning, 43, 1201 Hilltop Ave. Apt. F, four count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, third and fourth-degree felonies.

Josh Ryan McMasters, 42, 419 S. Miami Ave., four counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, third and fourth-degree felonies.

Daniel S. King, 47, at large, two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, third and fifth-degree felonies, two counts of possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies.

Brandi J. Hall, 37, 300 N. Miami Ave., three counts of trafficking in drugs, all fifth-degree felonies.

Greg E. Johnson Jr., 31, at large, aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony.

Keith J. Lehman, 44, 104 Freedom Court, two counts aggravated trafficking in drugs, all fourth-degree felonies.

Darryl Harris, 58, 621 Broadway Ave., two counts trafficking in drugs, fourth and fifth-degree felonies, and aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony.

Alysia Canables, 20, Defiance, Ohio, aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony, possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony.

Daniel Stauffer, 24, Defiance, Ohio, aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony.

Shaina M. Reed, 34, 15400 Fort Loramie-Swanders Road, aggravated possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies.

Larissa M. Schnipke, 22, at large, possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

Joseph Rickey Hiestand, 27, at large, aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony, and possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony.

Brandon Thomas Johnston, 36, 10959 Comanche Drive, possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies.

Azel L. Zimmer, 34, at large, possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies.

By Jim Painter For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

