Catherine Mendes, 2, of Minster, daughter of Maria and Joel Mendes, shakes the hand of Mary in a Nativity located near the Minster Gazebo where Santa was taking requests on Saturday, Dec. 14.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News